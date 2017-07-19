Yes, Celine Dion Just Stepped Out in a Fully Sequined Silver Jumpsuit

KCS Presse / MEGA
Olivia Bahou
Jul 19, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
The only thing higher than Celine Dion’s high notes right now is her elevated new look. The singer has undergone a total style transformation, and she’s showcasing her best and brightest looks, with the help of Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach.

The 49-year-old has lit up the streets of Paris in everything from Gucci florals to leather bustiers and thigh-high Balmain boots, but her latest look just might be the most unexpected one yet.

Dion left her hotel in the City of Light on Wednesday wearing a silver sequined jumpsuit with a satin lapel. She paired her shimmering ensemble with matching gray stilettos and a chain-strap purse, pulling back her hair into a pony and throwing on a pair of oversize Elie Saab shades.

Her disco ball-inspired look is just one of many bold styles that the singer has donned this week in Paris. On Tuesday, Dion stunned in a Gucci pre-fall 2017 floral number, while on Monday she stepped out in matching varsity-inspired Gucci silk separates.

Please, oh please, let this fashionable streak continue.

