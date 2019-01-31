We Have Reason to Believe Celine Dion's Style Is Influenced By Sesame Street

As literally always, Celine Dion’s style is doing the most, ever, of any man, woman, or tomato the world has ever seen.

Emerging from Paris’s Plaza Athénée (wherein the most basic of rooms “starts” at around $1,000 per night), Dion stood out in a sea of black-clad security escorts in a bright red furry coat which she paired with a set of matching gloves and sock boots with lace-up detailing. She topped the monochromatic look with a set of dark shades and a black beanie — because, you know, she’s got to keep a low profile …

Image zoom AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

As a mother of two 8-year-old boys, it’s not incomprehensible that the singer’s style has been influenced by the streets — well, one in particular: Sesame. Just two days ago, she wore a bold yellow dress not dissimilar in hue to style icon in his own right, Big Bird. And today, it’s clear she’s drawing some serious inspo from the cuddliest muppet of them all: Elmo.

Three makes a trend, so fingers crossed Celine struts along the Seine in Cookie Monster’s finest before her trip is over.