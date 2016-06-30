The 48-year-old star, who suffered an enormous loss after the passing of her beloved husband, René Angélil, in January, is kicking off the second half of 2016 on brighter footing with one monumental outfit after the next. On Wednesday, the star stepped onto the streets of Paris in a nearly head-to-toe violet look that made our jaws drop. She paired a belted, graphic print purple coat with a similarly hued Fendi handbag with pom poms that, together, gave her an ultra feminine edge.