Celine Dion Delivers Parisian Glamour in a Purple Ensemble
Celine Dion's fantastical sense of style is all coming back to her now.
The 48-year-old star, who suffered an enormous loss after the passing of her beloved husband, René Angélil, in January, is kicking off the second half of 2016 on brighter footing with one monumental outfit after the next. On Wednesday, the star stepped onto the streets of Paris in a nearly head-to-toe violet look that made our jaws drop. She paired a belted, graphic print purple coat with a similarly hued Fendi handbag with pom poms that, together, gave her an ultra feminine edge.
She styled the pieces with casual, fitted jeans, pointed-toe ankle-strap suede heels, and oversize two-toned sunglasses that sparkled. Dion, evidently, is also a major fan of jewelry, and rocked two standout stud earrings with a double-cross gold ring and a fine bracelet.
There's clearly no raining on Dion's purple parade.