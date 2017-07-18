Celine Dion Is Here to Remind You to Wear a Pink Floral Dress This Summer

Celine Dion must wake up each morning and tell herself, "Today, self: I'm going to own it." How else could she possibly manage to have become 2017's unofficial best-dressed star?

Such must have been the case again Tuesday in Paris, where the icon killed 'em with another look for the history books. This one was quite simple. Rather than impress us with an oversize ruffle here, leather pants there, and capital F fashion everywhere, Dion turned to a pretty little pink dress.

She wore a full-length pink number from Gucci 's pre-fall 2017 collection that features floral embroidery, a belted black waist detail, and a high-neck buttoned-up design.

With such a loud dress, Dion kept her accessories simple, wearing ankle-strap black heels and dark-tinted pink sunglasses. Earlier this week, the fashion superstar stepped out in a silky pajama-like Gucci suit that she paired with red latex sock boots.

If that doesn't define fabulous, we're not sure what does.