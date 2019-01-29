Celine Dion Addressed the Rumors That She's Dating Dancer Pepe Munoz

Celine Dion might as well be a leotard-clad Beyoncé backup dancer because she is a single lady.

In case you had any doubts about her relationship status, especially after photos of the 50-year-old singer arm-in-arm with 34-year-old Pepe Munoz during Paris Haute Couture week began circulating earlier this month, Dion is here to set the record straight. Per People, during an interview on Dan Wooton's podcast on Tuesday afternoon, the singer said, point blank: “I am single.”

‘I’m at the best of my life right now.’

Since celebrating her 50th birthday last year, @celinedion reminisces on all she's achieved including her marriage to 'the greatest man in this world', her late husband, René. #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/ay2eE0Bzxl — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 29, 2019

Dion has been unattached since the passing of her husband, René Angélil, in January of 2016 following a battle with throat cancer. Over the past two years, she and Munoz have appeared inseparable — but appearances are not everything.

“The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man,'" she told Wooton. "Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not the man in my life.”

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She went on to praise her late husband, whom she first met at age 12 and who had been a presence throughout most of her life. "I see him every day through the eyes of my children,” she said of their kids, twins Eddy and Nelson, 8, and son René-Charles, 18.

As for with Munoz, with whom she's been literally snuggled up to in recent weeks, she said, "We’re friends, we’re best friends ... Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out." She added, "I don’t mind [the assumptions] because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend."

RELATED: Who Is Pepe Munoz, the Man Always at Celine Dion's Side?

However, she expressed concern over the increased attention that her backup dancer-turned-bestie has been facing recently. "It was probably overwhelming for him at the beginning when we started working together because we were dancing together."

The tabloid-fueled relationship drama is nothing she can't handle, though. "To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it," she said. "It’s like I’m having a second wind, like I’m having the wind beneath my wings, kind of like I’m spreading. I’m having a good time."