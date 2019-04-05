Celine Dion Shares the Real Reason She and Pepe Muñoz Aren't Dating

After suffering through a few challenging years (she lost both husband René-Charles Angélil and brother Daniel in 2016), the legendary singer is returning to the fore with a new album, Courage, and her first world tour in a decade.

But despite the dearth of Dion ballads over the past couple years, the Canadian powerhouse has hardly been off the radar. In fact, her appearance at Paris Couture Week this past January caused quite a stir — both sartorially (the looks were bold) and romantically. Fans noticed that Dion had found a new go-to plus-one, a stylist and dancer by the name of Pepe Muñoz.

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

The singer was quick to shut down the rumor mill at the time, telling Dan Wootton, “There’s another man in my life but not the man in my life.”

And while Pepe could never replace her “second half,” Rene, he’s played a vital role in the years since her husband’s passing.

“The thing is that he's my best friend and we dance together and he did so much for me and even just holding my hand … it's something that I haven't had for a long time … A hug from a 6' 3" man, it was wonderful … and people really thought there was a romance going on,” she told Extra. “He did so much for me, for my mental health, my spirituality, my strength … my inner strength.”

And in case you’re still shipping Peline, know this: “Pepe is gay.”

Case closed.