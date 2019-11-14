The Internet Is Rightfully Obsessed with Celine Dion’s Mid-Interview Ode to Peanut Butter
It’s musical, it’s irreverent … it’s everything we could ever want to watch 32,454,366 times in a row.
In music and fashion, Celine Dion is an icon in the truest sense. And, as of Wednesday, it’s been proven that she’s also the people’s peanut butter champion.
During an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the singer was asked to reveal her favorite meal. “It’s not really a meal. It’s different things,” she told King before sharing what was truly in her heart: “I love peanut butter so bad.” She then launched into her own spirited rendition of what is fondly known as “The Peanut Butter Jelly Time” song.
Time to replace your “Rise and Shine” ringtone …
The internet was quick to praise its Peanut Butter Queen.
She may dress in head-to-toe couture and wear coats too outsized to fit through an average doorway, but at her core, it’s life’s simple pleasures (and spreads) that matter most to Dion.