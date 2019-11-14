The Internet Is Rightfully Obsessed with Celine Dion’s Mid-Interview Ode to Peanut Butter

In music and fashion, Celine Dion is an icon in the truest sense. And, as of Wednesday, it’s been proven that she’s also the people’s peanut butter champion.

During an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the singer was asked to reveal her favorite meal. “It’s not really a meal. It’s different things,” she told King before sharing what was truly in her heart: “I love peanut butter so bad.” She then launched into her own spirited rendition of what is fondly known as “The Peanut Butter Jelly Time” song.

Céline Dion is incapable of giving a boring answer to any question. Here she is talking/singing about her favourite food: peanut butter. pic.twitter.com/JZh3iipqO8 — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) November 14, 2019

Time to replace your “Rise and Shine” ringtone …

The internet was quick to praise its Peanut Butter Queen.

Can’t wait for Celine Dion to drop her ballad remake of “peanut butter jelly time” https://t.co/IUNVnIVYD0 — John Colucci (@johncolucci) November 14, 2019

i never thought id hear Celine dion say “peanut butter jelly with a baseball bat” but here I am. Thanks twitter — christelle bofale (@bofalebill) November 14, 2019

I need to find me a man who loves peanut butter just as much as Celine Dion does... pic.twitter.com/02tY7pquOs — Christian 🏳️‍🌈🤓 (@Tarihc78) November 14, 2019

She may dress in head-to-toe couture and wear coats too outsized to fit through an average doorway, but at her core, it’s life’s simple pleasures (and spreads) that matter most to Dion.