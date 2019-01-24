My Heart Will Go on for Celine Dion's Paris Couture Week Style

Celine Dion may just have the best PR team in the world.

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

Every time the Canadian powerhouse steps out her appearance becomes an event in and of itself: sequins, thigh-high slits, sleeves more dramatic than the Titanic soundtrack …

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty Images

I mean, this is the same woman whose wedding veil appears to have been inspired by both George Washington and Liberace:

Image zoom Michel PONOMAREFF/PONOPRESSE/Getty Images

She knows how to make a statement.

After something of a retreat from the spotlight, Dion emerged front row (where else?) on Tuesday at Alexandre Vauthier’s presentation during Paris’s Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Celine made her Paris Haute Couture debut in a glittering long-sleeved black gown with a plunging cutout at the chest and a thigh-high slit to rival Angelina Jolie’s meme-inspiring Oscars gown.

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Later that same day, at Armani Privé’s show, Dion served up her take on the classic tuxedo, pairing a white shirt with a tail falling past her knees and a pair of black wide-leg trousers, a hefty bow tied about her neck.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

The next day, Cel’s style streak went on (and on) when she slayed at RVDK Ronald Van Der Klempt in a gray suit without a shirt underneath.

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

She capped off her Wednesday at Valentino in a layered beige skirt and shawl ensemble with maroon accents.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Dion started the next day off strong in leather-on-leather, rocking skinny patent leather pants, a maroon jacket with a black waist belt, black boots, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

In Celine (and her pantsuits) we trust.