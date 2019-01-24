My Heart Will Go on for Celine Dion's Paris Couture Week Style
She's serving up more drama than the Titanic soundtrack.
Celine Dion may just have the best PR team in the world.
Every time the Canadian powerhouse steps out her appearance becomes an event in and of itself: sequins, thigh-high slits, sleeves more dramatic than the Titanic soundtrack …
I mean, this is the same woman whose wedding veil appears to have been inspired by both George Washington and Liberace:
She knows how to make a statement.
After something of a retreat from the spotlight, Dion emerged front row (where else?) on Tuesday at Alexandre Vauthier’s presentation during Paris’s Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Celine made her Paris Haute Couture debut in a glittering long-sleeved black gown with a plunging cutout at the chest and a thigh-high slit to rival Angelina Jolie’s meme-inspiring Oscars gown.
Later that same day, at Armani Privé’s show, Dion served up her take on the classic tuxedo, pairing a white shirt with a tail falling past her knees and a pair of black wide-leg trousers, a hefty bow tied about her neck.
The next day, Cel’s style streak went on (and on) when she slayed at RVDK Ronald Van Der Klempt in a gray suit without a shirt underneath.
She capped off her Wednesday at Valentino in a layered beige skirt and shawl ensemble with maroon accents.
Dion started the next day off strong in leather-on-leather, rocking skinny patent leather pants, a maroon jacket with a black waist belt, black boots, and cat-eye sunglasses.
In Celine (and her pantsuits) we trust.