Celine Dion Just Wore a Neon Yellow Dress and a Blazer-Sweater Hybrid and We Have Thoughts

Celine Dion is capping off her Paris Couture Week style streak with yellow — a lot of it.

The singer stepped out in Paris on Tuesday in a neon yellow dress (Big Bird’s signature hue comes to mind) styled with a hood and drawstring, not unlike a floor-length raincoat.

Dion paired the bold gown with another peculiar item: an oversize gray tweed blazer with a while cable knit lower half. Along with the two statement pieces, the Canadian powerhouse wore a pair of heavy-duty white high-top sneakers, a black crossbody bag, pear-shaped hoop earrings, and slim black sunglasses, her ashen locks pulled back in a low bun.

Image zoom KCS Presse / MEGA

After a week that included a plunging structured Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit (paired with a pillbox hat and a VEIL), a glittering black evening gown with a thigh-high slit, and a leather-on-leather look fit for only the chicest of moped riders, Celine’s latest is throwing us for a bit of a loop — but if there’s one thread that runs through her eclectic sartorial oeuvre, it’s this: Dion is always unapologetically herself.

Neon? Raincoats? Blazer sweaters? We’re here for ALL. OF. IT.