Celine Dion Opens Up About Her Late Husband's Death: "He Was Liberated from His Pain"

In January 2016, singer Celine Dion lost the love of her life when her husband, René Angélil, passed away at age 73. Angélil, who had been Dion's manager since she was a teenager, was battling throat cancer for several years at the time of his death.

And, now, in a new interview with The Project, the 49-year-old singer got candid about "the only man I've ever loved," and what it was like to lose him. "For three years, my husband did not have a sip of water or food. He was eating through a tube," the "My Heart Will Go One" singer told the source. "The only thing I hoped while he was in three years of agony. I wanted him to live in peace. I wanted him to feel so light and no worries. He had a little heart attack, it's so quick, he didn't even feel anything. I thought that he was like liberated from his pain."

"He's the only man I've seen. The only man I've loved. The only man I've kissed," the Canadian songstress added.

However, their love story wasn't without obstacles. In the interview, Dion also revealed that her mother didn't initially approve of her marriage to Angélil: "It was not the person that she wanted for me ... And I don't blame her ... I said, 'Mum, I really love him.'"

It's not that surprising Dion's mother didn't approve. After all, Dion and Angélil started working together when the singer was just 12 years old. They didn't start dating until Dion was 19, but nonetheless, Angélil was still 26 years older than the budding star.

However, true love finds a way, and the couple was married for 22 years and had three beautiful children together. In this latest interview, Dion said her late husband lives on in the eyes of their kids.

Pass the tissues, please.