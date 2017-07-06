Celine Dion Wore One of the Largest Bows You'll Ever See

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Celine Dion. Again. And for good reason!

Everyone and their mothers have been discussing the singer’s fashion transformation recently. To be fair, she’s been on top of her style game for decades. But nonetheless, her designer looks are the talk of the town at the moment. Will it reach Kardashian-level fever? Perhaps.

Just when we thought she couldn’t do it again, Celine, well, strikes again. While we were busy trying to select a #ThrowbackThursday to post (why is it so stressful, though?!) Dion spent her day reminding us that she IS fashion. Once more in the City of Love, the City of Dion, Paris, the icon walked out of her hotel in a black and white look that stood out for several reasons.

RELATED VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Bella Hadid's InStyle Cover Shoot

The main one? That massive bow. Have you ever seen a bow so large on a top? It makes us think of Lady Gaga when she first hit the pop scene. It's quite the bow. While it might look a little overwhelming on most of us, on Celine, it works. The black and white checkered blouse is from Dice Kayek and she paired it with a sublimely chic pair of high-waist, wide-leg Céline trousers. Her sunglasses? A dark-tinted pair with round frames.

RELATED: A Look at Celine Dion's Fabulous Fashion Transformation

Here’s a bit of news: In addition to her bow, she also took the opportunity to carry a fresh new black leather top-handle bag from her own Celine Dion collection, set to hit Nordstrom this August. Another A+ look, or brilliant marketing? We don’t care. We want more.