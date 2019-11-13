Celine Dion's Coat Is Bigger Than My Apartment

An icon of Celine Dion’s magnitude deserves a coat large enough to house her legacy, no?

The belter of ballads and wearer of fresh-off-the-runway couture stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral silk Marc Jacobs coat that contained multitudes (probably). It’s really less of a coat than it is a Little Red Riding Hood-style hooded cloak. If Red was in the market for a $6,900 piece of outerwear large enough to double as a home for both her and her grandmother, this would be the garment to invest in.

Dion paired the oversized coat with black pumps and a simple white top-handle Stalvey mini bag ($12,500; neimanmarcus.com), her golden locks pulled into a swooping updo.

Adding to the extravagance of the look, Dion was photographed blowing kisses and waving to the fans who’d assembled outside of what was presumably her hotel.

We hope Dion and the full cast of Titanic smuggled beneath her coat stayed warm last night.