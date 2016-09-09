Celine Dion Releases Emotional Song “Recovering” About Husband René Angélil’s Death

Celine Dion is still “recovering” from husband René Angélil’s death in January. The mourning star just released an emotional song about losing the love of her life, and you might want to have a box of tissues handy.

In the ballad written by Pink, Dion sings about moving on after Angélil lost his battle with throat cancer at the age of 73. “I am recovering the hope that I lost, the part of my soul that paid the cost. Little by little, day by day, one step at a time. Shake off the devil. Take back my piece of mind,” she sings on the tearful track. “Tell him I love him. Take back my piece of mind.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The strong-willed star has been open about the struggle, telling Matt Lauer in July, “It’s been a journey. It’s been hard.” The support of her children, she says, has helped her through. “I feel very strong because, not only that he loved be so much—for many, many lives to come—[but he] gave me three magnificent kids, so much knowledge, stability, and confidence.”

The singer truly looks to be recovering well: Dion was all smiles when she stepped out in L.A. on Thursday in a denim-on-denim ensemble that highlighted the 48-year-old’s fit figure.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

We’re wishing the best for this resilient star.