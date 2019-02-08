Celine Dion Wore Lucite Shoes in 1999 — Long Before the Kardashians Made Them Cool

Though the fashion world's only now getting reacquainted with Celine Dion and her "I'll wear what I want, wherever I want" attitude, she's beenblazing a red carpet legacy for decades. Before the couture, the Met Gala videos, and even before she made Vegas residencies a thing, she made clear shoes cool at the 1999 Grammys.

Before the big show, Dion walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband, Réne Angélil. Dubbed the Year of the Diva, 1999 was a great one for Dion, who ended up taking home three big awards for "My Heart Will Go On," including Record Of The Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. But aside from the honors, that year will be remembered as the time Dion paired an ornate Carolina Herrera gown with Lucite heels.

Being the decade of minimalism, Dion embraced the trend with a monochromatic white dress that hid tonal embroidery on its bodice. But the clear shoes were the real star. It's tough to go more minimal than a shoe that's completely see-through. And proving that she's a true trendsetter, those clear shoes are the footwear of choice now, thanks to the revival of '90s style.

Clear pumps and sandals have become a Kardashian staple and the oft-maligned accessories are finding new life thanks to stars everywhere embracing the nostalgia that comes with them. It's not just the Kardashians and Jenners, either. Models, like Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen, have followed in Celine's clear footsteps, and so have stars like Rita Ora and Gabrielle Union.

Goes to show that Dion as fashion icon isn't a new thing. She's been doing it all along, it's just time the queen gets the recognition she deserves.