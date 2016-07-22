Celine Dion Absolutely Nails Cher, Rihanna, and Sia for Wheel of Musical Impressions

It's no secret that Celine Dion has one of the most impressive set of pipes in the business, and the iconic singer completely blew away the competition imitating fellow musicians Cher, Rihanna, and Sia on the Tonight Show's popular Wheel of Musical Impressions.

On Thursday night's episode, the "Power of Love" songstress went head to head with host Jimmy Fallon and made her trademark voice unrecognizable as she belted out a rendition of Cher covering "Frére Jacques" (with a bit of "Believe" mixed in at the end for effect) before nailing her Rihanna impression for "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" to the tune of the artist's hit "Work."

The 48-year-old singer proved she is the queen of mimicry once and for all with her finale, displayed her impressive singing chops taking on Sia singing "Hush, Little Baby."

Needless to say, Fallon was left in the dust, and the "My Heart Will Go On" star even decided to even out the odds by helping the musically talented talk-show host with his Michael Jackson-channeling rendition of Drake's hit "One Dance."

RELATED: Celine Dion Just Wore the Two Most Colorful Outfits We've Ever Seen

Watch the complete session by clicking on the video at top.