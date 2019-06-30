Celine Dion Pulled a Carrie Bradshaw in Paris with Mismatched Stilettos

When Carrie Bradshaw wore two mismatched Christian Louboutin sandals — one pink, one teal — on an episode of Sex and the City, women around the world admired the stylish New Yorker's bold look, but never dared to pull it off themselves. That is, until, Bradshaw's modern-day fashion rival recently strolled down the streets of Paris in clashing Jimmy Choos.

On Sunday, Celine Dion was spotted leaving her hotel in the City of Light pulling off the difficult trend in a pair of patent leather stilettos. On her right foot, the singer wore a fluorescent yellow heel with a white pointed-toe, and, on the left, a white pump with black detailing.

The trio of colors also coordinated with Dion's blazer-skirt combo. She paired a structured black blazer — which featured white lapels and oversized buttons — with a frilly yellow mini skirt.

The icon pulled her hair back into a slick bun, allowing her pearl stud earrings and cat-eye sunnies to compete with the rest of her outfit.

This past week, Celine has been killing the fashion game in Paris with one trendsetting look after the other. On Friday, she gave us Cher Horowitz vibes with a pink feathered bustier and matching furry sandals, and, the following day, the mother of two wore what appeared to be an '80s prom dress to Miu Miu's couture show.

Future fashionistas, take note.