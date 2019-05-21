Celine Dion Took "Business Casual" and Made It Vegas

Celine Dion has finally done a Carpool Karaoke, and she did it in the most Celine Dion way possible: with a voice of gold, and an outfit that took business casual to a whole new, extravagant level.

On Monday night, she appeared in an installment of James Corden's primetime special, wearing a metallic checked suit with a pastel blue high-neck pussybow blouse. She also decked out with a blue eyeshadow, a matching blue cocktail ring, and pearl earrings — all while singing a dramatic rendition of "Baby Shark," as you do. Leave it to Celine to bring Vegas-level extra to a suit.

Not only that, she and Corden did a recreation of Titanic (of course), during which she donned a coat to take on the Kate Winslet role of Rose — and even wore a version of that iconic necklace to dramatically drop into the ocean (or, uh, the fountains at the Bellagio hotel).

Once again, proving that she's the queen of suit dressing — and of being a supremely good sport.