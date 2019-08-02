Celine Dion Just Made a Strong Case for the Bowl Cut

Ah, the bowl cut. Over the years, the Beatles-esque haircut has arguably been used as a marker of the deeply uncool, or, for some of us, the harbinger of embarrassment from our kindergarten school photos.

Leave it to — who else? — Celine Dion to reinvent the narrative around the bowl cut.

The singer recently posed for Harper's Bazaar in a bowl cut, and dare we say, made it look incredibly stylish?

Image zoom Mario Sorrenti/Harper's Bazaar

Image zoom Mario Sorrenti/Harper's Bazaar

Dion looked unrecognizable in the dark chopped 'do in a photoshoot for the magazine's UK subscriber cover, modeling some structured looks. There's no word on whether she wore her real hair for the shoot, but we wouldn't be surprised if the street style icon took a major risk and chopped her hair from its already-short bob.

Here's hoping this look goes on and on.