Celine Dion Got This Year’s Most Popular Haircut

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Celine Dion did the most during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The all-around icon sat front row at shows, rode a scooter while wearing couture, posed with dogs in a giant bubble-hem gown, wore a designer replica of that Titanic necklace, and managed to find time to get a new trendy haircut.

Dion debuted her fresh bob haircut on July 3. The new length hits just above her shoulders and was parted down the center and styled straight. Just two days prior, the singer was seen at Schiaparelli and Iris Van Herpen's shows with her long hair styled in pushed-back waves.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

RELATED: Celine Dion's Sheer Optical Illusion Dress Will Make You Dizzy

Her bob is quite the departure from the mid-length cut she's been wearing for the past few years. But, in true Dion fashion she's already experimented with her new look. (Did you really expect anything less from a women who lives and breathes fashion and wears multiple outfits in a day?)

VIDEO: Celine Dion's Street Style

Later that day at the Valentino Couture show, she wore her bob in loose waves with the right side tucked effortlessly beyond her ear.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Now, along with setting fashion trends, Dion is confirming that this year's popular bob haircut is a beauty trend that will go on and on.