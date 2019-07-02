Celine Dion Brought Big Sleeve Energy to Paris

Celine Dion is the style icon we don’t deserve.

Despite existing in a fashion landscape dominated by dad sneakers and crop tops, the Canadian legend has continually elevated the sartorial standard. She’ll take your naked dress and raise you a 3D fishnet like gown deserving of a page in a Magic Eye book. She knows you like denim, but do you dare roll a single pant leg?

On Tuesday, Dion struck once more, arriving at Alexandre Vauthier’s Paris Couture Week show in a crème-colored satin minidress with sleeves so long and voluminous they could be swung around to stand in as the dress’s skirt.

She paired the over-the-top dress with a gravity-defying top knot, gold sandals, and a stare that says, “don’t step on my sleeves.”

The world is Celine’s runway and she’s the only person worthy of a front row seat.

Couture week has only just begun, so please stay tuned for more Celine.