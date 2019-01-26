Celine Dion Shut Down the Streets of Paris in a Plunging Alexandre Vauthier Jumpsuit

While the models at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week are shutting down the runways, Celine Dion is busy turning heads on the streets of the French capital with her outrageous sartorial sense.

On Friday, the 50-year-old offered her most fearless look to date in a plunging Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit with a sheer bandeau and dramatic shoulders. Arriving at the Foiles Bergere Music Hall in Paris, Dion went braless and only had a single mesh panel of fabric to cover her chest.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She teamed the wide-leg ensemble with a black garrison cap (you know, the hat reserved for flight attendants and military officers), patent leather booties, and sunglasses outlined in sparkles. Basically, Celine was the walking definition of extra, and she owned it.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the fashion icon attended Vauthier's couture show serving up a major leg moment in a glittering gown with a keyhole cut-out, and then swapped out the elegant dress for a power suit with no shirt underneath.

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Once again, Celine proves fashion doesn't discriminate based on age.