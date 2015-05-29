From Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence, Celebs Sure Love 2015 CFDA Nominee Eva Fehren's Jewelry Designs

Eva Fehren's designer Eva Zuckerman has plenty to celebrate these days. Not only is the jeweler nominated for Swarovski's Award for Emerging Talent at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, but she's already established an A-list following. "I still kind of pinch myself when I see people wearing my jewelry," Zuckerman told InStyle recently, while celebrating her prestigious nomination in New York City. "I don't think I'm ever going to totally get used to it."

Since the brand's inception in 2011, celebrities including Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz have rocked Zuckerman's designs, stepping out wearing everything from ear cuffs and delicate necklaces to the brand's signature "X" ring. And while Eva Fehren pieces have quickly become a favorite among Hollywood's stars, there were a few celeb sightings in particular that made Zuckerman do a double take. The celebrity fan that she was most excited about? "Rihanna!" said Zuckerman. "And I love Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, too. I just feel so lucky to have gotten support from the fashion community and the celebrities who have worn it. People have really gotten behind the brand, so I just feel very grateful."

✖️Gwyneth....in Eva Fehren #cigarettering #moonstone #rosegold #evafehren #johnnydepp A photo posted by Eva Fehren (@evafehren) on Feb 1, 2015 at 9:01am PST

As Monday's award ceremony approaches, Zuckerman is simply excited to be recognized for her designs. "It means the world to me," she said. "It's been such a crazy year for us. I was so honored and surprised when I found out that I was nominated. I'm pinching myself."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The 2015 CFDA Awards will take place on Monday, June 1 in New York City.

