Here's All the Freebies Celebs Are Being Gifted at the SAG Awards

By Brandi Fowler
Jan 26, 2019 @ 6:30 pm
The time is almost here!

On Sunday, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, and other nominees will hit the red carpet with the hopes of walking away with a little gold trophy. But even if they don't win, all the attendees will score swag bags filled with freebies (worth about $500) when the awards show wraps.

Here’s the lowdown: There are two Lug gift bags up for grabs — one for men and one for women. Actors who indulge in a little manscaping, like Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan, will walk away with a ConairMan lithium-powered ear and nose trimmer ($20), Lubricity Labs M pre and post-shave beard oil ($20), and Olio E Osso Balm No. 0’s menthol balm ($28).

Meanwhile, ladies, including Emily Blunt and Lupita Nyong'o, will nab Copper+Crane melting body soufflé ($30), a pair of cult-fave Bombas socks ($12), and Still Standing original spray ($30), which prevents swelling and pain while walking in stilettos — something that may actually come in handy post-show. 

Scroll below for the complete shoppable SAG Awards swag bag list: 

Lug Puddle Jumper Backpack 2

ConairMan Lithium Powered Ear/Nose Trimmer

JJ Young by Caolion Lab All-In-One Soap 

Keep Cool and Soothe Foot

Lubricity Labs M Pre/Post Shave Beard Oil

Olio E Osso Balm No. 0

L'Oreal Vita Lift SPF 15 Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Moisturizer

ReTrak Retractable Earbuds

ReTrak LED Party Light 

Dr. Bronner's Lavender Organic Hand Sanitizer

Pureheals Pore Clear Black Charcoal Eye Patch

Keep Cool and Soothe Foot Spray

Copper+Crane Melting Body Soufflé       

Speck iPhone X/XS Presidio Grip & Glitter      

L’Oreal Paris Rouge Signature, Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick  

Moxie 3-in-1 Phone Wallet 

Bombas Bright Marled Ankle Socks

Vivian Lou Insolia Classic Insoles