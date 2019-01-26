Here's All the Freebies Celebs Are Being Gifted at the SAG Awards
The time is almost here!
On Sunday, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, and other nominees will hit the red carpet with the hopes of walking away with a little gold trophy. But even if they don't win, all the attendees will score swag bags filled with freebies (worth about $500) when the awards show wraps.
Here’s the lowdown: There are two Lug gift bags up for grabs — one for men and one for women. Actors who indulge in a little manscaping, like Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan, will walk away with a ConairMan lithium-powered ear and nose trimmer ($20), Lubricity Labs M pre and post-shave beard oil ($20), and Olio E Osso Balm No. 0’s menthol balm ($28).
Meanwhile, ladies, including Emily Blunt and Lupita Nyong'o, will nab Copper+Crane melting body soufflé ($30), a pair of cult-fave Bombas socks ($12), and Still Standing original spray ($30), which prevents swelling and pain while walking in stilettos — something that may actually come in handy post-show.
Scroll below for the complete shoppable SAG Awards swag bag list:
ConairMan Lithium Powered Ear/Nose Trimmer
JJ Young by Caolion Lab All-In-One Soap
Lubricity Labs M Pre/Post Shave Beard Oil
L'Oreal Vita Lift SPF 15 Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Moisturizer
Dr. Bronner's Lavender Organic Hand Sanitizer
Pureheals Pore Clear Black Charcoal Eye Patch
Keep Cool and Soothe Foot Spray
Copper+Crane Melting Body Soufflé
Speck iPhone X/XS Presidio Grip & Glitter
L’Oreal Paris Rouge Signature, Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick
Bombas Bright Marled Ankle Socks