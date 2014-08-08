Celebs are Loving This White-Hot Nail Trend

White polish is not just for the tips of your fingernails anymore! While in the past, this lacquer has often been reserved for French manicures, it's recently become the go-to nail color for many a fashionable lady. And—spoiler alert—white goes with everything, from sophisticated red carpet attire to off-duty ensembles, so prepare to meet your new go-to color.

Heidi Klum (above, left) matched her ivory nails to her lace Marchesa slip dress at the America's Got Talent post-show event last month in New York City. Rachel McAdams (above, right) took a much different approach, contrasting her white nail polish to her multicolored Zuhair Murad dress at the A Most Wanted Man premiere.

Andrew Toth

Julianne Hough’s snowy nails (above) were the perfect complement to her navy blue, hot pink, and white color blocked dress from Roland Mouret’s collection for Banana Republic. Bella Thorne’s frosty white nails (below) were a fun addition to her Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-shirt and leather skirt at the movie's premiere.

Frazer Harrison

Want to recreate the look yourself? Brush on a few coats of Essie Blanc ($9; essie.com), which is a perfectly opaque white color.

