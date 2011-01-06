Beauty routines change with the weather. And now that the temperatures dropped, we caught up with the gorgeous celebrities at the CoverGirl 50th anniversary party in Los Angeles last night to find out their winter beauty secrets. "Always a little concealer," Drew Barrymore told us of her signature beauty look (no matter the season!). "And always a ton of cover up stuff." Although Barrymore, who wore a Jil Sander dress, Hunting Season clutch and a Lucifer vir Honestus ring, said it goes beyond that. "But, beauty is within. I don't care if you're the most attractive person on the planet. If you're not good on the inside, it will show. You fall in love with people from the inside out." See more celebrity winter beauty secrets and other party guests in the gallery.

— Lindzi Scharf