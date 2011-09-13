Celebrity TwitPics: Fashion Week Edition

We’re trolling through Twitter this Fashion Week so you don’t have to! "Just left @AvrilLavigne's fashion show w my lil sis @KylieJenner walking in it! She was so fab!" Kim Kardashian tweeted, after watching her sister Kylie's runway debut at the Abbey Dawn fashion show. Click through the gallery to see the most memorable TwitPic moments from Rachel Zoe, Rose McGowan and more!

