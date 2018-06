We’re trolling through Twitter this Fashion Week so you don’t have to! Rachel Zoe posted this photo to her account: “Fitting models for my NYFW presentation on Monday!!! Pinch me, am I dreaming? xoRZ,” the celebrity stylist Tweeted. Click throughto see more memorable TwitPic moments!

MORE:• Fashion's Night Out: See the Celebrity Photos!• Runway Looks We Love: BCBG Max Azria• Designers Sketch Their Inspirations