Accessorize Like the Stars: Shop Sunglasses Loved by Our Favorite Celebrities

Ever since James Dean made us swoon with his Ray-Ban Wayfarers, celebs and cool shades go together like a mojito on a hot summer day. The truth is sunglasses have the power to transform your entire look, and cool colored frame, like the blue pair Naomi Watts's wears above ($149; nordstrom.com) add an unexpected edge to any look. Or a classic shape, like the style Anna Kendrick wears below, signifies Old Hollywood glamour. 

What's especially great about sunglasses is that they often last a lifetime (this is, if you don't lose them!) and they're an accessory that can be worn daily year-round. Read on to shop shades loved by Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Tiegen, and more. We give you full permission to steal the look.  

Reese Witherspoon in Westward Leaning

Shop it: $210; shopbop.com

Anna Kendrick in Prada

Shop it: $565; saksfifthavenue.com

Olivia Munn in Karen Walker

Shop it: $262; matchesfashion.com

Chrissy Teigen in Fendi

Shop it: $395; shopbop.com

Vanessa Hudgens in Dreyfuss

Shop it: $60; revolveclothing.com

