Accessorize Like the Stars: Shop Sunglasses Loved by Our Favorite Celebrities

Ever since James Dean made us swoon with his Ray-Ban Wayfarers, celebs and cool shades go together like a mojito on a hot summer day. The truth is sunglasses have the power to transform your entire look, and cool colored frame, like the blue pair Naomi Watts's wears above ($149; nordstrom.com) add an unexpected edge to any look. Or a classic shape, like the style Anna Kendrick wears below, signifies Old Hollywood glamour.

RELATED: Found It! Beyonce's Rebellious Crossbody Bag

What's especially great about sunglasses is that they often last a lifetime (this is, if you don't lose them!) and they're an accessory that can be worn daily year-round. Read on to shop shades loved by Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Tiegen, and more. We give you full permission to steal the look.

Reese Witherspoon in Westward Leaning

startraksphoto.com, Courtesy

Shop it: $210; shopbop.com.

Anna Kendrick in Prada

Splash News, Courtesy

Shop it: $565; saksfifthavenue.com.

Olivia Munn in Karen Walker

PacificCoastNews, Courtesy

Shop it: $262; matchesfashion.com.

Chrissy Teigen in Fendi

Splash News, Courtesy

Shop it: $395; shopbop.com.

Vanessa Hudgens in Dreyfuss

Splash News, Courtesy

Shop it: $60; revolveclothing.com.

To shop more celebrity-inspired accessories,browse through the gallery below:

PHOTOS: Star-Inspired Shoes & Bags for Spring