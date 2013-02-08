Celebrity Stylist Cher Coulter Wants You in Her Jeans

Celebrity stylist Cher Coulter has styled some of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet—Kate Bosworth, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Elizabeth Olsen among them—and now she’s turning her attention to... you. The stylist teamed up with AG Adridano Goldschmied to create a capsule, which she launched with a bash at Scoop NYC during New York Fashion Week. The line is made with four unique jeans personalities in mind, Coulter explained, the classic, the rocker, the sex bomb, and the eclectic. “What I’ve found since designing these four separate things is that what’s great is that every girl is bit of everything,” she told InStyle.com of the lineup, which includes floral print shorts, vests. “That’s the beauty of it. And that’s fashion, and that’s individuality. If fashion’s not fun, it’s boring.” Shop the collection, starting at $185, in stores and at scoopnyc.com.

