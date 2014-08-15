Celebrity Stylist Brad Goreski Turns 37! Peek Inside His Chic Los Angeles Home

Today, we toast to celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who rings in his 37th birthday. The former star of Bravo's It's a Brad, Brad World has dressed numerous Hollywood A-listers such as Jessica Alba, Demi Moore and Rashida Jones, all while still finding time to serve as a consultant for brands like Kate Spade New York, pen his memoir, and learn exactly how to dress like a casual bro in this hilarious Funny or Die sketch. He can do it all!

