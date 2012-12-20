Celebrity Stylist Annabel Tollman Curates Jewelry for Gemvara

Stylist Annabel Tollman, who has worked with Liv Tyler, Kristen Wiig, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is the new spokeswoman for customized jewelry site Gemvara. For her gig, the stylist selected her own pieces (hint: she loves color!) and provides styling tips. "It's a very bespoke experience," Tollman told us of the process, which allows customers to choose between 29 different gemstones and nine precious metals. Certainly she has plenty of ideas for wearing jewelry in new and fun ways. "The holidays are the perfect time to wear sparkle," Tollman told InStyle.com. "I like to put something on a grosgrain ribbon as a belt. I also love jewelry in the hair, so I would get a little charm and put it on a barrette." Shop Annabel's picks, including the pieces shown here, at gemvara.com.

