4 Pairs of Celebrity Sisters with Totally Opposite Style

Walking the red carpet—it's a family affair. That's true, at least, when it comes to celebrity sisters that are equally impressive in their sartorial prowess. You'd expect that two women who are related are bound to have matching tastes—but some of our favorite fashionable families have proven similarity stops at the genes. Read on to see how these famous sisters define style on their own terms.

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

Beyoncé's looks tend to have one thing in common: skin. A lot of it.The singer favors sparkly, silhouette-hugging designs that leave little to the imagination and bring full-on diva glamour (and that body!) to the forefront.

Solange, on the other hand, prefers nontraditional, artistic designs that always stand apart from the crowd. She eschews the va-va-voom styles of her sis, but wins hearts over with her unexpected choices every time.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne

Despite her tomboy-ish leanings for street style, Cara delivers ultra sultry ensembles on the red carpet. You'll often see cutouts, low necklines, sheer panels, clingy fabrics that show off her shape, and a simple palette of neutrals.

Poppy is at the opposite end of the spectrum in colorful, slightly bohemian designs. While you'd be hard-pressed to find Cara in florals, Poppy embraces whimsical prints with ardor.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Whether in sequins or satin, Kylie dresses to shine. She picks pieces that play up her curves and revels in look-at-me details like a high-cut slit or head-to-toe gold.

Kendall opts for designs that look at home on a high fashion runway. She comes off more subdued than her sibling but welcomes edgy, head-turning elements like a beaded blazer with nothing underneath or a tummy-baring formal crop top.

Rooney and Kate Mara

Rooney is a fan of monochromatic dressing, usually in black or white. She plays with textures and innovative silhouettes like a capelet dress, turtleneck mini dress, or Bardot crop top with a midi skirt. You can always expect a bit of drama from the actress.

Kate is more open to color in her wardrobe, literally, but also in the form of quirky pieces. Case in point: her chunky leather belt worn over a gown, a dress with an asymmetrical dress hemline, and sporadic striping on a strapless number.

