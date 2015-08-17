8 Times Famous Sisters Teamed Up for Fashion Campaigns 

Move over, Jenners! Balmain enlisted four sets of superstar siblings—Kendall and Kylie Jenner (above), Bella and Gigi Hadid, Joan and Erika Smalls, and Armando and Fernando Cabral—to star in the label's Fall 2015 fashion campaign. But these aren't the only fashionable sibling duos in town. Proving that great style really does run in the family, designers have been tapping Hollywood's hottest sibs to star in ad campaigns for years. Scroll down to see 8 of the most memorable—and fashionable—family photo shoots.

1. Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer, and Louisa Gummer for Clare Vivier x & Other Stories Spring 2015

Courtesy

Meryl Streep’s daughters shone bright like their mom. Actresses Mamie and Grace joined model sister Louisa in this casual-cool & Other Stories shoot.

2. Lizzy Jagger and Georgia May Jagger for Sonia Rykiel Spring 2015

Courtesy

Mick Jagger's youngest daughter, Georgia May, and her older sister Lizzy starred in Sonia Rykiel's Spring 2015 shoot.

3. Dree Hemingway and Langley Fox for Free People May 2015

Courtesy

Model and actress Dree Hemingway teamed up with her sister, artist Langley Fox, for Free People’s breezy, bohemian campaign in May 2015

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Stun in the Sexy Sibling-Themed Balmain Campaign

4. Edie Campbell and Olympia Campbell for Lanvin Fall 2014

Courtesy

It was a family affair for Lanvin’s Fall 2014 campaign. After she starred in the brand's Fall 2013 campaign, English model Edie Campbell was joined by her entire family—including younger sister Olympia—the following year.

5. Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning for J. Estina Fall/Winter 2013

Courtesy

The Fannings have become fashion darlings themselves, each appearing in campaigns from Miu Miu to Marc Jacobs. But together, they looked picture perfect modeling delicate jewelry for J. Estina.

6. Penélope Cruz and Mónica Cruz for Mango Spring/Summer 2009

Courtesy

Actresses Mónica and Penélope Cruz designed a collection for the Spanish label in 2007 and starred in their own ad campaign for the line.

7. Missy Rayder and Frankie Rayder for Gap Holiday 2008

Courtesy

The Rayder sisters had modeled for Gap with their other sister Molly in 2003, but the two fashion model siblings made a festive comeback with the brand for a 2008 holiday campaign.

8. Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2006

Courtesy

Years before they really took the fashion world by storm with their design empire, Mary-Kate and Ashley donned ball gowns for this Badgley Mischka shoot.

RELATED: 9 Celebrity Siblings We Love