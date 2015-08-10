Hoda Kotb, Goddaughter Kendall Jenner, and More React to Frank Gifford's Death

Frank Gifford, NFL legend and husband of Kathie Lee Gifford, died in his Connecticut home on Sunday night, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

As a New York Giants running back and beloved sportscaster, Gifford had many famous fans and friends, and they are already weighing in with their memories of the sports star.

Everyone from Kathie Lee's fourth-hour Today co-host Hoda Kotb to his goddaughter, Kendall Jenner have commented on social media about Gifford's passing. Keep reading to see what they had to say about former football icon.

Deeply grateful to all 4 ur outpouring of grace. We r steadfast in our faith & finding comfort in knowing where Frank is. Phillippians 4:13. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) August 9, 2015

This is how I will remember #frankgifford -- always making us laugh. But today I am heartbroken -- love u klg xoxo pic.twitter.com/ro4qYwynY0 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) August 9, 2015

very sad day. Rest in Peace to my Godfather. The legend, Frank Gifford. — Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) August 9, 2015

Sad to hear that #FrankGifford has passed away. Honored to have worked w/ him & Jim Mckay. Thinking of Kathie Lee. pic.twitter.com/BnJGmrPZQa — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 9, 2015

We lost a great friend, father, husband and legend. Most of all, a terrific human being. Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee's beloved passed this am — Al Roker (@alroker) August 9, 2015

RIP #NFL & @Giants icon Frank Gifford, a star player & legendary announcer. I had many great intvs w/him. My condolences @KathieLGifford — Larry King (@kingsthings) August 9, 2015

RIP to my grandfather's best friend and an incredible man. https://t.co/LZ4xNyR57K — John Mara Jr. (@JohnMaraJr) August 9, 2015

"And I don't care what's on the line (football field), Howard, you have got to say what we both know in the booth." - Frank Gifford, 12/8/80 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 9, 2015

