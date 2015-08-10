Hoda Kotb, Goddaughter Kendall Jenner, and More React to Frank Gifford's Death

Getty Images

This story originally appeared on People.

People.com
Aug 10, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Frank Gifford, NFL legend and husband of Kathie Lee Gifford, died in his Connecticut home on Sunday night, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

As a New York Giants running back and beloved sportscaster, Gifford had many famous fans and friends, and they are already weighing in with their memories of the sports star.

Everyone from Kathie Lee's fourth-hour Today co-host Hoda Kotb to his goddaughter, Kendall Jenner have commented on social media about Gifford's passing. Keep reading to see what they had to say about former football icon.

