Read Celebrity Reactions to the Explosions at Ariana Grande's Concert

Police have reported that explosions injured several fans—some fatally—at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. The show was part of Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour, which was set to include another performance in London on Thursday.

Though details are still pouring in, Grande's publicist Joseph Carozza confirmed that the singer wasn't hurt. "Ariana is O.K.,” he said in a statement. “We are further investigating what happened.” In the meantime, celebrities quickly took to social media to express sympathy for all affected.

Taylor Swift sent all her love.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Ariana's close friend Nicki Minaj said: "my heart hurts for my sister, Ariana."

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Missy Elliott sent heartfelt condolences.

Sending prayers to @ArianaGrande & all those who are with her also... I know this has to be difficult & heartbreaking for everyone😔🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 23, 2017

Bruno Mars echoed what so many are feeling.

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Lea Michele was thinking of the victims' families.

Sending prayers to the people of Manchester. So incredibly heartbroken for all the families who lost loved ones.❤️ — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 23, 2017

"My prayers go out to to ppl of Manchester," read Cher's Tweet in part.

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

BIA, Grande's opening act, let fans know they were fine.

GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU 🙏🏾❤️ — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 22, 2017

Katy Perry sent out her prayers for everyone at the show.

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Demi Lovato was in tears thinking about the innocent concert-goers who lost their lives.

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Pink also sent out prayers to the people of Manchester, and to Grande's entire crew.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Lena Dunham was similarly heartbroken at the show of hatred.

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017

Singer Tori Amos showed solidarity.

Kylie Minogue was "absolutely heartbroken" by the devastating news.

Absolutely heartbroken for #Manchester. Devastating news. My love, thoughts & prayers go out to all. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 23, 2017

Harry Styles was heartbroken as well.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Lorde shared that a scenario like this is every musician's "worst nightmare."

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Kendall Jenner sent love.

what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017

Khloe Kardashian sent blessings to the fans and "sweet Ariana."

God bless everyone who was at Ariana's concert! My prayers are with you all and poor sweet Ariana! This is heartbreaking 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017

Haim was understandably "speechless."

Sending all our love to Manchester today. The news has left us speechless and heartbroken❤️❤️❤️ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 23, 2017

John Mayer was also quick to voice his support.

Sending my unending thoughts, concern, love and hope to those in Manchester. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017

Chelsea Handler sent love to all.

Terrible sad news at @ArianaGrande concert. People spend months looking forward to watching their idol, and then this. Sending love to all. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 23, 2017

Millie Bobby Brown described the night as "so so tragic."

My heart and prayers go out to Manchester tonight so so tragic!🙏🙏❤️️❤️️ — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) May 23, 2017

Late Monday evening Grande herself posted a message on Twitter.