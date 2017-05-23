Read Celebrity Reactions to the Explosions at Ariana Grande's Concert

Police have reported that explosions injured several fans—some fatally—at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. The show was part of Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour, which was set to include another performance in London on Thursday.
Though details are still pouring in, Grande's publicist Joseph Carozza confirmed that the singer wasn't hurt. "Ariana is O.K.,” he said in a statement. “We are further investigating what happened.” In the meantime, celebrities quickly took to social media to express sympathy for all affected.
Taylor Swift sent all her love.
Ariana's close friend Nicki Minaj said: "my heart hurts for my sister, Ariana."
Missy Elliott sent heartfelt condolences.
Bruno Mars echoed what so many are feeling.
Lea Michele was thinking of the victims' families.
"My prayers go out to to ppl of Manchester," read Cher's Tweet in part.
BIA, Grande's opening act, let fans know they were fine.
Katy Perry sent out her prayers for everyone at the show.
Demi Lovato was in tears thinking about the innocent concert-goers who lost their lives.
Pink also sent out prayers to the people of Manchester, and to Grande's entire crew.
Lena Dunham was similarly heartbroken at the show of hatred.
Singer Tori Amos showed solidarity.
Kylie Minogue was "absolutely heartbroken" by the devastating news.
Harry Styles was heartbroken as well.
Lorde shared that a scenario like this is every musician's "worst nightmare."
Kendall Jenner sent love.
Khloe Kardashian sent blessings to the fans and "sweet Ariana."
Haim was understandably "speechless."
John Mayer was also quick to voice his support.
Chelsea Handler sent love to all.
Millie Bobby Brown described the night as "so so tragic."
Late Monday evening Grande herself posted a message on Twitter.