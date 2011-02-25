Celebrity Q&A: When Did You Wear a Tutu Last?

When Oscars Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman was asked what she was going to wear to the big event Sunday, she knew her daughter would have some influence. "Sunday Rose has pretty strong opinions, and she chooses what she calls ‘pretty dresses,’ so she has a very strong voice in terms of what I will be wearing on the night of the Oscars," Kidman said at the Oscars nominees lunch last month. "I could be wearing a tutu." So, will she wear a tutu? We doubt it. But, with the proliferation of ballet-inspired fashion, from Black Swan to the runways, we asked celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kate Bosworth, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more about the last time they pulled on a tutu. And we didn't leave out the boys! Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity tutu answers. Then, tell us: When did you wear a tutu last?