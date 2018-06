Ever wondered how your favorite celebrities spoiled their significant others on Valentine’s Day? We found out! Anna Kendrick, Stacy Keibler, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, are just some of the stars who clued us in to the best Valentine’s Day gifts ever to cross their love paths. See which stars were wooed with more than chocolates and flowers in the gallery!

