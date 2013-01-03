Celebrity Pets 2013: Zoe Saldana, Miranda Cosgrove, and More!

It seems that puppies were a very popular holiday gift for lots of stars this year! Just a few months after losing her beloved 14-year-old poodle Pearl, former iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove received a new black-and-white fluffball she named Penelope (Penny for short, of course) for Christmas. "Most amazing surprise early Christmas gift #penny #inlove," she Tweeted. And Zoe Saldana also did a good deed over the holidays, taking in a rescue dog her best friend swiftly named Mugsy, and sharing her photo on Twitter.

