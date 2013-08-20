Celebrity Pet Update! See The Obama Family's New Dog, Sunny
Looks like Bo Obama now has a little sister! Yesterday, the White House announced that the Obamas have added a member to the First Family, their new dog Sunny. Just like Bo, Sunny is also a Portugese Water Dog -- a favorite of the family as the breed doesn't trigger their allergies -- and was born last June in Michigan. An adorable video of Sunny playing with her brother on the White House lawn was posted on the White House's official YouTube, and the new girl also received a warm Internet welcome from the First Lady. "So happy to introduce the newest member of the Obama family -- our puppy, Sunny!" Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter. The Obama family also made a donation to the Washington Humane Society in Sunny's honor, and we're excited to see more of her in the official appearances to come. Click the photo to take a closer look at Sunny, and to see more celebrity pets!