Celebrity Nail Salon Lands Reality TV Show

After watching reality television shows about modeling, hairstyling, designing and celebrity styling, there's another area within the fashion and beauty realm up next—nails. The TV Guide channel announced plans to launch The Nail Files, a show about The Painted Nail in Los Angeles and its owner Katie Cazorla (inset), whose celebrity clients include Hilary Duff (pictured), Vanessa Hudgens and Paula Abdul. "At first I thought working with celebs would be scary and nerve wracking," Cazorla told InStyle. "It's not. When people come to get their nails done, they let their guard down—they want to chit chat and relax." The eight-episode show will chronicle her work with celebrity clients when it premieres this summer.

MORE:• The September Issue Director Developing New Show• Lauren Conrad's Reality Comeback