Celebrity Models! Beck for Saint Laurent, Penelope Cruz for Loewe

Hello, celebrity models! Nineties rock phenom Beck Hansen stars in Saint Laurent's spring 2013 campaign, styled and photographed by the fashion house's newest creative director, Hedi Slimane. The rocker is styled simply with black duds and an oversized black hat, with his long curly locks on full display. Additionally, Spanish bombshell Penelope Cruz stars returns for another round of Loewe's ads, looking as sultry as ever as she poses with the Madrid-based brand's newest collection of leather handbags. See more celebrities modeling for their favorite fashion brands in the gallery.

