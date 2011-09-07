Celebrity Memory Album: My First Fashion Show Was...

There's only one thing more exciting than watching a fashion show—star-spotting who’s in the front row! We caught up with some of our celebrity front row favorites to find out their first-ever fashion show memories, right before New York Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow. Click through the gallery to see where Rachel Bilson, Garcelle Beauvais, Ashley Greene, Emma Roberts, and more celebrities made their fashion week debuts, and get the inside scoop on the shows that left them awestruck.

