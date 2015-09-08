9 Celebrity Manicurists Pick Their Favorite Nail Polishes for Right Now 

Asking a top manicurist to name their favorite polish is akin to asking a mother to choose her favorite child. So, we called on a handful of nail pros to pick their favorite shade of the moment, instead. The result? A collection of the prettiest, most perfect summer-to-fall transitional shades we’ve ever seen.

April Foreman

"I’m loving Chanel Le Vernis in Vert Obscur ($27; chanel.com). It’s a deep green that is sophisticated and dramatic. Swap out burgundy and navy for this take on a dark nail this season."

Elena Capo

"My favorite color for this fall is Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Bordeaux Lust ($35; nordstrom.com). It goes well with autumnal colors and looks good on short or long nails. I think it is the all-time most elegant and sexy color.”

Gina Edwards

"You can wear Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Cherry Applique ($8.50; morgantaylorlacquer.com) alone as a beautiful, light cherry or you can add it over an existing red to give it a nice pop!”

Lisa Logan

"Nails Inc colors are among my favorites in my salon as well as on set. For fall, I’m loving the nude Nails Inc NailKale in Montpelier Walk ($14; nailsinc.com).”

Miss Pop

"I'm obsessed with OPI Nail Lacquer in It's A Piazza Cake ($9.50; ulta.com). When you think fall, it's this shade of orange—perfectly persimmon and a totally unique, chic color for nail polish."

Tracylee

"My obsession right now is Dior Vernis, because their new couture color gel shine formula is super opaque, applies evenly in one coat with no streaks, and leaves an incredible shine. The colors for fall are stunning—Cosmopolite ($27; dior.com) is an especially beautiful red!”

Deborah Lippmann

“My new shade Miss Independent ($18; deborahlippmann.com) and is the most gorgeous dark, deep berry wine shade. It’s highly-pigmented so it makes a bold statement on your nails, and it's especially great for autumn because it goes with everything in your wardrobe!”

Geraldine Holford

"The gunmetal color of Nars Nail Polish in Amarapura ($20; narscosmetics.com) is so chic and pairs beautifully with the rich textures of your fall clothes. This is also a one-coat-wonder—the new formula and updated brush make this perfect for the at-home painter.

Fariha Ali

"A dusty blue, I like Color Club Nail Lacquer in Gossip Column ($8.50; colorclub.com) [which] is a more sophisticated take on '90s-era denim. It's a great color juxtaposed with traditional fall hues like muted camo green and deep mustard yellow."

