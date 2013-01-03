Celebrity Manicures 2013: Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Gabrielle Union, and More!

We're only a few days into the new year, and the creative nail art trend of 2012 is something that's definitely carrying over. Celebrities are continuing to get creative with their manicures, like Gabrielle Union, Taylor Swift, and Zoe Saldana, who all went the matchy-matchy route, coordinating their nails and outfits. Union matched her digits to her silver dress, Swift painted the town (and her nails!) red at her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square, and Saldana mirrored the green tones in her Pucci number with a dark olive lacquer. Click "See the Photos" to take a closer look at each of their manicures, and get more celebrity nail inspiration in the gallery!