Shop the Celeb-Approved Top Blowing Up on Instagram

Instagram has a way of inducing envy—travel envy, food envy, and undoubtedly, wardrobe envy. We experienced the latter when we kept seeing the same top pop up in our feeds on celebrity after celebrity: a fitted black long sleeve shirt with a lace-up front and neckline plunging to the navel. Why did it leave such an impression? It was sexy, plain and simple. When we went searching for the ubiquitous piece we found out it was actually a bodysuit from Reformation (unfortunately sold out, although a similar style debuted in the brand's new "For Boobs" collection). Luckily, we managed to find similar styles so you could try the look. Read on to see every celeb, including Ashley Benson (above), who wore the look—and shop our picks.
Shop the pieces: 1. Rory Beca, $171; revolveclothing.com. 2. Altuzarra, $795; farfetch.com. 3. Topshop, $45; us.topshop.com. 4. Equipment, $228; equipmentfr.com. 5. Missguided, $40; missguidedus.com. 6. Boohoo, $20; boohoo.com. 7. Express, $30; express.com. 8. Guess, $59; shop.guess.com.