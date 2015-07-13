Bobo Choses Is the Kids' Clothing Line Every Celebrity Mini-Me Is Wearing Right Now

What's to love about the kids’ clothing line Bobo Choses? For starters, it's been spotted on everyone from the super-stylish North West to the little guys of model moms Gisele Bundchen and Miranda Kerr. Better yet, the line is fun while maintaining an edge, with kids falling in love with the playful patterns and prints just as much as their moms.

So what’s the secret sauce? Quirky and comfortable, there’s an irresistible dream-like quality to each collection. Just seeing the designs brings a smile to your face. It truly captures the look and language of children, with each collection having a story and characters of its own. The line maintains its chic with its modern and simple silhouettes that don’t necessarily scream "kid."

Originated in 2008 in Barcelona, Spain, its founding designers, Laia Aguilar and Adriana Esperalba -- both art directors at the time -- set out to create a line that was both trendy and stylish but characterized with a bit of humor. They nailed it. Esperalba is the force behind all of the brand’s iconic hand-illustrated prints featured on the line's baby and kids' clothes, accessories, and home items.

The spring-summer 2015 collection is called "Guess Who’s Coming for Breakfast…," and it features some of the most clumsy, shy and friendly monsters your littles will meet: Mr. Nail, Bob the Monster, Clever the Ghost, The Omelettes and more. (My daughters may or may not converse with them when I’m not looking!) In fact, if you want these delightful designs to join you and your family at the breakfast table, you'll want to act fast, as this line is known to fly off the virtual shelves.

