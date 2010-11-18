Celebrity Jeweler Jamie Wolf Launches E-Commerce

She's danced in the New York City Ballet, designed jewelery for actresses like Natalie Portman, Jessica Biel, and Julia Roberts (all above!), and cameoed in the upcoming movie Black Swan—so perhaps for Jamie Wolf, launching her own website isn't such a huge deal. But it sure is for us! Starting today, you can shop her dazzling collection of 18-karat yellow, white, and rose gold pieces online. Our interview with this stylish wonder woman—and her top holiday gift pick—after the jump.

Q: How has your dance background affected your designs?

A: "My career with the New York City Ballet definitely influenced the aesthetics of my designs; everything I love has a distinct femininity to it, a certain ease and grace. As a ballet dancer, I was trained to consider all of the details that make something beautiful–how I use my hands, my feet, my head, my arms, every inch of my body, all while making it look completely effortless. I think the same method of consideration is true for designing my jewelry: how I determine the shape, the scale, the weight, the color of each piece should ultimately all look effortless. My favorite pieces are all unique in their interpretation and meticulous attention to detail. At the same time, they are totally chic and easy. To quote one of my favorite ballet teachers, "No one wants to see how hard you are working."

Q: What piece of jewelry do you think would make a great, on-trend holiday gift this year?

A: "I personally love studs, can't have enough. I think that every woman should have a couple of great pairs of studs in her jewelry collection. My current favorites are the Yellow Gold Scallop Stud Earrings with Pave Diamonds. They totally timeless and so versatile–a wonderful investment piece for your mom, sister, daughter, best friend, or yourself!"