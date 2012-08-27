Celebrity-Inspired Look for Fall: Jennifer Lawrence's Brocade Dress

Image zoom FameFlynet; Courtesy Photo

Here's one celebrity look we just can't wait to try for fall: Jennifer Lawrence's brocade Prabal Gurung dress, spotted on the star during her Hunger Games tour. It's a sophisticated look that we think would work just as well in the office as on a date. And if you already have a summery, sleeveless version, like the ASOS one pictured here ($134, asos.com), then you can just pop a long-sleeved tee underneath for extra protection against those autumn winds. Thanks for the inspiration, Jen!

Click through for more star-inspired fall pieces.

MORE:• Celebrities Love: Prabal Gurung• Jennifer Lawrence's Prabal Looks• Prabal for Target and Neiman Marcus!