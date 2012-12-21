Celebrity Holidays 2012: Kourtney Kardashian's Gingerbread Mansion and Jessica Alba's Bows!

Holiday spirit is everywhere, and celebrities are feeling it! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to post a photo of what she called a "gingerbread mansion," complete with a "Merry Christmas" sign boasting the names of her main squeeze Scott Disick and their children Penelope and Mason. Meanwhile, Jessica Alba took on a heavy (if sparkly) holiday load while out shopping in Los Angeles. Click through the gallery to see more stars in the spirit!

MORE:• The Secret to the Kardashian Nude Lip• This Year’s Holiday Windows• Holiday Treats Everyone Will Love