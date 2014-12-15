Celebrity Holiday Shopping Strategy: Gabrielle Union

Overwhelmed by your holiday shopping list? This season, the tastemakers of Hollywood are here to help you shop! We asked celebs for their best shopping strategies, and they answered with aplomb.

When it comes to her holiday shopping game plan, Gabrielle Union isn't one to wait til the last minute. "My strategy is to start early and finish quickly," she tells InStyle. "Enjoy wine while your loved ones stand in line at the mall!" Since many of us usually fall into the latter group, we're taking a page out of the star's book to get a head-start now, particularly on the beauty items. "General beauty gifts are great! They're useful and super-fun," Union adds. "You can't go wrong with the Phillips Sonicare Diamond Clean Power Toothbrush ($220; phillips.com). It's idiot-proof and the Rolls Royce of toothbrushes." The star also plans to give the gift of a flawless manicure to her family, which is one that keeps on giving year round. In lieu of an unlimited gift card to her mother's favorite salon, she'll be picking up the SensatioNail Gel Manicure Kit ($60; sensationail.com). "It's the best---my mom is getting one---you can pamper yourself at home, save money, and get salon-quality manicures that last," she says.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union's Tips on Looking Red Carpet-Ready

Union's own wish list is much more effortless. "This holiday, I want quality time with my family, and no phones," the star tells us. "Oh, and the Prada cream roller bag carry-on luggage---it's everything." Mr. Wade, if you're reading this and are still looking for that perfect gift (hint, hint), the bag is sold out online at prada.com, but should still be available in-store...

PHOTOS: The Best Gifts to Give Your Fellow Beauty Junkie